Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Head Gasket Options for 650 #1 Top Dog Join Date May 2009 Location Little Rock, AR Age 31 Posts 1,884 Head Gasket Options for 650 I'm finally getting around to building this motor thats been in my shop for nearly a year... I had the top end done by Newmiller and the domes of the Mariner head measured by him as well. After which he gave 3 options to run different sized head gaskets that would run three separate octanes of fuel... (Because he is awesome like that).



But now I can't seem to find any sources for different sized 650 head gaskets?! .010 seems to be stock... .020 comes in copper but I can't find anything... and same goes for the .030 fiber gaskets. I'd rather not break the bank with race gas... so if anyone could point me in a direction to source a .020 or .030 gasket the help would be much appreciated!





#2 Top Dog Join Date May 2014 Location Green Bay WI Age 30 Posts 1,974 Re: Head Gasket Options for 650 Cometic gasket can make you whatever you need. Probably run about $25-30

Every copper hg I have pulled showed leakage to the water jacket

