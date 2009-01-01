 Head Gasket Options for 650
  Today, 05:07 PM
    jobrown
    Top Dog jobrown's Avatar
    Head Gasket Options for 650

    I'm finally getting around to building this motor thats been in my shop for nearly a year... I had the top end done by Newmiller and the domes of the Mariner head measured by him as well. After which he gave 3 options to run different sized head gaskets that would run three separate octanes of fuel... (Because he is awesome like that).

    But now I can't seem to find any sources for different sized 650 head gaskets?! .010 seems to be stock... .020 comes in copper but I can't find anything... and same goes for the .030 fiber gaskets. I'd rather not break the bank with race gas... so if anyone could point me in a direction to source a .020 or .030 gasket the help would be much appreciated!



  Today, 05:52 PM
    bandit88
    Top Dog bandit88's Avatar
    Re: Head Gasket Options for 650

    Cometic gasket can make you whatever you need. Probably run about $25-30
  Today, 06:37 PM
    Benflynn
    Top Dog Benflynn's Avatar
    Re: Head Gasket Options for 650

    Every copper hg I have pulled showed leakage to the water jacket
