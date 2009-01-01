Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Seadoo LRV engine conversion - impeller suggestions please! #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2019 Location Peterborough Ontario Posts 1 Seadoo LRV engine conversion - impeller suggestions please! Hello All,

Please offer some suggestions for a starting point on an impeller pitch after an engine conversion.

The new style engine is a lower revving 4-stroke. Much lower torque curve as well, compared to the factory 947/951.

Ski is a very heavy Seadoo LRV. Weighs a good 1000 pounds.

Not looking for major top speed, but a hard pull for pulling skis/tubes.

Trying to keep the rpm low for cruising around 40mph and attempt to match the impeller to the lower torque curve of the new motor.

New Engine Specs:

- max HP 120 at 6600 rpm

- max TQ 110 at 4800 rpm

- Factory impeller is 155mm and 11/21 pitch. Any suggestions would be helpful,

Thank you!

