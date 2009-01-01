Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: WaveVenture Carb Questions #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2012 Location St. Louis, Mo. Age 53 Posts 22 WaveVenture Carb Questions Hello, I have a couple questions about the dual carbs on a '95 WaveVenture.



First, Carb 1 is the front carb, which is the one with the throttle cable attached. Correct?



I'm then trying to determine where the low and high end adjustments are. I've read a number of posts, and look at a number of pics, but because the WaveVenture carbs are mounted just a tad differently, I wanted to confirm with this group. Are the high end adjustments toward the bow, and the low end toward the stern?



The WV seems to run great at higher speeds. But it's been dying when idling. (I'm also going to replace the plugs, but I don't believe that's the issue)



I've got the factory settings, and am planning on making sure all four of the adjustments are at factory. And will then make 1/4 turn adjustments to dial in.



The other question I had, should I adjust BOTH low end adjustments, on both carbs, at the same time? Or is there a recommended process for adjusting one, then the other?



Thanks for any recommendations.



Brad Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules