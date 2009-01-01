 Gen1 X2 800 Dying at WOT
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 4 of 4
  1. Today, 12:11 PM #1
    Carny97
    Carny97 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jun 2017
    Location
    Ontario
    Age
    33
    Posts
    6

    Gen1 X2 800 Dying at WOT

    Hey all,
    Had this same problem last year, just out for the first ride this year and seeing the same problem. riding around normal all day and ski runs great, extended WOT run of around 15 - 30 seconds and the ski dies, I can usually restart before it comes off plane and it runs fine right away. sometimes it takes a few seconds to fire back up.

    ski is a 88 x2 all stock hood and hull, with a 2010 sxr 800 and factory wet pipe, ignition advance, stock carbs with FPP supplied jets, 11/17 hooker, stock water box stock gas tank and pickup. ski hits 51MPH very quickly and tops out just got a tack installed to check rpm next time out

    my only two thoughts are is it running out of air? or is it running out of fuel? last year I had the exact same problem with my other 2009 sxr 800 motor and ebox in this same hull

    anyone with a similar experience would be great.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 12:55 PM #2
    bandit88
    bandit88 is offline
    Top Dog bandit88's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2014
    Location
    Green Bay WI
    Age
    30
    Posts
    1,971

    Re: Gen1 X2 800 Dying at WOT

    what do the plugs look like after it dies? My thoughts are that you are a little lean on the main jet or high screw.
    -95 750SXI
    -86 440 with PJS800 conversion - http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=466927
    -90 TS650
    -81 JS440
    Parts for sale HERE
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 01:01 PM #3
    Carny97
    Carny97 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jun 2017
    Location
    Ontario
    Age
    33
    Posts
    6

    Re: Gen1 X2 800 Dying at WOT

    They are normal by the time I ride it back to shore, but I will go a little richer and see what happens.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 01:40 PM #4
    2strokesmoke
    2strokesmoke is offline
    Top Dog 2strokesmoke's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2011
    Location
    miami
    Posts
    1,264

    Re: Gen1 X2 800 Dying at WOT

    If adjusting the screws doesn't fix it. If your running an inline fuel filter, replace it. If not check the tank fuel pick up for blockage.

    Same thing happened to me on my 750. Would die and fire right back up no problem. Removed the inline filter. Problem solved.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 5 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 5 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 