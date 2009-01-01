Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: Gen1 X2 800 Dying at WOT #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2017 Location Ontario Age 33 Posts 6 Gen1 X2 800 Dying at WOT Hey all,

Had this same problem last year, just out for the first ride this year and seeing the same problem. riding around normal all day and ski runs great, extended WOT run of around 15 - 30 seconds and the ski dies, I can usually restart before it comes off plane and it runs fine right away. sometimes it takes a few seconds to fire back up.



ski is a 88 x2 all stock hood and hull, with a 2010 sxr 800 and factory wet pipe, ignition advance, stock carbs with FPP supplied jets, 11/17 hooker, stock water box stock gas tank and pickup. ski hits 51MPH very quickly and tops out just got a tack installed to check rpm next time out



my only two thoughts are is it running out of air? or is it running out of fuel? last year I had the exact same problem with my other 2009 sxr 800 motor and ebox in this same hull



anyone with a similar experience would be great. #2 Top Dog Join Date May 2014 Location Green Bay WI Age 30 Posts 1,971 Re: Gen1 X2 800 Dying at WOT what do the plugs look like after it dies? My thoughts are that you are a little lean on the main jet or high screw.

They are normal by the time I ride it back to shore, but I will go a little richer and see what happens. #4 Top Dog Join Date May 2011 Location miami Posts 1,264 Re: Gen1 X2 800 Dying at WOT If adjusting the screws doesn't fix it. If your running an inline fuel filter, replace it. If not check the tank fuel pick up for blockage.



Same thing happened to me on my 750. Would die and fire right back up no problem. Removed the inline filter. Problem solved.



