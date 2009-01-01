|
|
-
Gen1 X2 800 Dying at WOT
Hey all,
Had this same problem last year, just out for the first ride this year and seeing the same problem. riding around normal all day and ski runs great, extended WOT run of around 15 - 30 seconds and the ski dies, I can usually restart before it comes off plane and it runs fine right away. sometimes it takes a few seconds to fire back up.
ski is a 88 x2 all stock hood and hull, with a 2010 sxr 800 and factory wet pipe, ignition advance, stock carbs with FPP supplied jets, 11/17 hooker, stock water box stock gas tank and pickup. ski hits 51MPH very quickly and tops out just got a tack installed to check rpm next time out
my only two thoughts are is it running out of air? or is it running out of fuel? last year I had the exact same problem with my other 2009 sxr 800 motor and ebox in this same hull
anyone with a similar experience would be great.
-
Top Dog
Re: Gen1 X2 800 Dying at WOT
what do the plugs look like after it dies? My thoughts are that you are a little lean on the main jet or high screw.
-
Re: Gen1 X2 800 Dying at WOT
They are normal by the time I ride it back to shore, but I will go a little richer and see what happens.
-
Top Dog
Re: Gen1 X2 800 Dying at WOT
If adjusting the screws doesn't fix it. If your running an inline fuel filter, replace it. If not check the tank fuel pick up for blockage.
Same thing happened to me on my 750. Would die and fire right back up no problem. Removed the inline filter. Problem solved.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 5 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 5 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules