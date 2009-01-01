 Best Hull Cleaner?
  1. Today, 10:53 AM #1
    Best Hull Cleaner?

    I have searched this forum and not really found a thread that helps. Lake Mead has super hard water...my neighbor and previous long term resident of Havasu said just use 1 part water and 1000 parts ammonia....sorta works but not really....I want to find something that I can easily wash the ski after I get home, dry off and restore to my cool black and green.

    Amazon shows me a bunch of stuff in different price ranges....any of these brands would you recommend and why?

    https://www.amazon.com/s?k=hull+cleaner

    This is Amazon's choice but the text does not really address hard water spots...
    https://www.amazon.com/Star-EZ-OFF-B.../dp/B000XBJ33Q
  2. Today, 10:55 AM #2
    Re: Best Hull Cleaner?

    I guess in respect Watercraft I should have looked at their store....how about this stuff? Is it any good? https://www.watercraftsuperstore.net...boat-hull.html
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

