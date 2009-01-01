|
|
-
PWCToday Regular
Best Hull Cleaner?
I have searched this forum and not really found a thread that helps. Lake Mead has super hard water...my neighbor and previous long term resident of Havasu said just use 1 part water and 1000 parts ammonia....sorta works but not really....I want to find something that I can easily wash the ski after I get home, dry off and restore to my cool black and green.
Amazon shows me a bunch of stuff in different price ranges....any of these brands would you recommend and why?
https://www.amazon.com/s?k=hull+cleaner
This is Amazon's choice but the text does not really address hard water spots...
https://www.amazon.com/Star-EZ-OFF-B.../dp/B000XBJ33Q
-
PWCToday Regular
Re: Best Hull Cleaner?
I guess in respect Watercraft I should have looked at their store....how about this stuff? Is it any good? https://www.watercraftsuperstore.net...boat-hull.html
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules