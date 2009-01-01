Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Best Hull Cleaner? #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Apr 2019 Location Vegas, Baby! Posts 76 Best Hull Cleaner? I have searched this forum and not really found a thread that helps. Lake Mead has super hard water...my neighbor and previous long term resident of Havasu said just use 1 part water and 1000 parts ammonia....sorta works but not really....I want to find something that I can easily wash the ski after I get home, dry off and restore to my cool black and green.



Amazon shows me a bunch of stuff in different price ranges....any of these brands would you recommend and why?



https://www.amazon.com/s?k=hull+cleaner



This is Amazon's choice but the text does not really address hard water spots...

https://www.amazon.com/Star-EZ-OFF-B.../dp/B000XBJ33Q

Re: Best Hull Cleaner? I guess in respect Watercraft I should have looked at their store....how about this stuff? Is it any good? https://www.watercraftsuperstore.net...boat-hull.html

