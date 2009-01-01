I am new to this forum. Bought a mint 1997 STX1100 with only 80 hours on it. I put 20 hours on it and ended up blowing the side off the middle piston. There spark plug had backed way off causing an air leak. I assume that caused the piston to break off the skirt. I had just done a 180 and was nailing the gas when it happened. I noticed the middle combustion chamber that blew had a different darker color. My question is how does the air leak from the spark plug being way loose actually cause the skirt to break off? I would have expected it to have overheated and stuck the piston. All cylinder walls looked good with no scratches and the other 2 cylinders were fine.

The crank is locked up so so I am getting a rebuilt SBT engine. Thanks just wanted to make sure I did nothing wrong other than not making sure the spark plugs were tight. The oil lines were full of oil and again cylinders looked mint.