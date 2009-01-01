|
650sx: impeller recommendations?
So, I purchased my 650sx last year. It's got an aftermarket straight impeller with a relatively higher pitch. It screams once it gets going, but I wouldn't mind sacrificing a little top speed for low end punch. Lake conditions are usually really choppy on the weekends, plenty of nice waves to jump, but no low end punch to enjoy them with this impeller. I've been reading a bit about the swirl impellers. Some say 8/16, some say 9/17. What are your thoughts on these? I want something to rip my arms off on the low end, but still be able to enjoy a nice high speed rip. I've had some thoughts of advancing my timing a degree, but I would rather go this route first.
Current setup:
Factory compression w/wiseco pistons
44mm carb and matched intake
Factory exhaust manifold w/ rear exit conversion
Re: 650sx: impeller recommendations?
I would definitely go with a Skat 8/16. A 9/17 will be too high unless you have a good pipe and/or some porting.
Re: 650sx: impeller recommendations?
Thanks!
Re: 650sx: impeller recommendations?
The stock compression, and stock pipe, with 44 carb and intake is not helping. The stock pipe works great if you lengthen the stinger 3" at the fat coupler part. You can also find a 34 or 38mm carb (which is plenty for a 650) to increase low end pop. I still have the tiny 28mm carb on mine with stock porting, crappy red head, and stock pipe dried out a bit and lengthened and an old Mako 16 pitch impeller. I weigh 250# and have no problems with low end power.
http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair
'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS
+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate
'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS
ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate
'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS
light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone
