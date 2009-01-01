Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: 650sx: impeller recommendations? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2019 Location NC Posts 26 650sx: impeller recommendations? So, I purchased my 650sx last year. It's got an aftermarket straight impeller with a relatively higher pitch. It screams once it gets going, but I wouldn't mind sacrificing a little top speed for low end punch. Lake conditions are usually really choppy on the weekends, plenty of nice waves to jump, but no low end punch to enjoy them with this impeller. I've been reading a bit about the swirl impellers. Some say 8/16, some say 9/17. What are your thoughts on these? I want something to rip my arms off on the low end, but still be able to enjoy a nice high speed rip. I've had some thoughts of advancing my timing a degree, but I would rather go this route first.



Current setup:

Factory compression w/wiseco pistons

44mm carb and matched intake

Factory exhaust manifold w/ rear exit conversion #2 Top Dog Join Date May 2014 Location Green Bay WI Age 30 Posts 1,970 Re: 650sx: impeller recommendations? I would definitely go with a Skat 8/16. A 9/17 will be too high unless you have a good pipe and/or some porting.

Originally Posted by bandit88 Originally Posted by I would definitely go with a Skat 8/16. A 9/17 will be too high unless you have a good pipe and/or some porting.



