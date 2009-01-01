Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1999 Seadoo GTX Limited 951 carbed Starter Problem #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Nov 2016 Location Ireland Age 28 Posts 1 1999 Seadoo GTX Limited 951 carbed Starter Problem Hi,



I'm having bother with my 1999 GTX Limited, its the 951 carbed model.



Basically I have had the starter out and in a few times. tested the starter out of the ski and running fine. I put it back in and it turns over for 5-minutes then begins to just click at the starter solenoid, but will not turn the starter or the engine over. I've checked the wiring from the battery to the solenoid, I've checked the solenoid at the 'liveside' (from the battery) and the 'loadside' (direct to the starter connection) all good, so power is going to the starter.



I have a notion I have an earthing issue, although i took one of my jump leads, clamped it direct to the starter and took the other end to the negative of the battery, still just clicking and wont turnover.



I can turn the engine over by hand so i dont thing its anything jamming the starter....



I'm stumped, bar changing the starter completely, although this leads me back to it working fine out of the ski when i test it on the bench.



