Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: **$100 1992 Kawasaki 750 Super Sport Rebuild** #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2019 Location San Antonio, Texas Age 21 Posts 17 **$100 1992 Kawasaki 750 Super Sport Rebuild** Jetski Gods have been good to me this summer as Ive wrapped up my other Kawasaki 750 Super Sport Rebuild http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=487391 I thought I was done and wasnt planning on getting another Ski for the Summer, then this Old Goose popped up on my notifications and I being a man who enjoys a good deal saw this Jetski for $100 online. Previous owner stated it had a Blown Motor and that the Hull was still in good shape registration sticker was from 2016 so I knew the Ski hadnt sat for too long. So I jumped on it like a fat girl on cake and pick it up immediately and to my surprise the Jetski had way over $100 in parts and the Hull was in amazing shape underneath! (Even better then my Hull on my Rebuilt SS currently) the graphics were in rough shape but overall a amazing deal especially since the Jetpump and the the impeller werent bad at all! Ive posted some pictures of the Jetski on the trailer and then it sitting next to my Rebuilt Ski (Rebuilt Ski is the one without the Handlebar Cover) overall excited to get this thing back on the water and if I change my mind last minute a 750cc Engine dropped in a Jon Boat with this JetPump would definitely be some fun Attached Images 2ECB6179-C7FD-4A59-B744-813EC683F6B2.jpeg (4.90 MB, 2 views)

2ECB6179-C7FD-4A59-B744-813EC683F6B2.jpeg (4.90 MB, 2 views) 916A6A77-BD3B-44DE-8740-DA49DB27C520.jpeg (5.26 MB, 2 views)

916A6A77-BD3B-44DE-8740-DA49DB27C520.jpeg (5.26 MB, 2 views) 30B9DAA2-ACB5-4335-9189-B2351A9504A6.png (2.25 MB, 2 views)

30B9DAA2-ACB5-4335-9189-B2351A9504A6.png (2.25 MB, 2 views) A1B74E63-8B05-40AE-A952-8EC4B4C9904C.jpeg (4.32 MB, 3 views)

