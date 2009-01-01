Had my ski out for the first time this season and it left me stranded with a seemingly dead battery after about 3 hours of riding. Got it out today and it fired right up without charging the battery. Anyway......tested the stator and everything ohms out within the manuals specs. A/C voltage test showed a bit low on the charging coil at 46-51 volts depending on which brown wire I tested, spec is supposed to be 65 volts plus. Ski will run off the stator with the battery unhooked. Battery connected and running I dont get any voltage change at the battery at idle or with some RPM's. Could the stator still be bad if it passes all the tests, or am I looking at a bad reg/rectifier? Didnt have time to test the reg/rec today, will test that tomorrow hopefully.