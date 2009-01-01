Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 550sx not charging #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Jul 2011 Location in the garage Age 31 Posts 207 550sx not charging Had my ski out for the first time this season and it left me stranded with a seemingly dead battery after about 3 hours of riding. Got it out today and it fired right up without charging the battery . Anyway......tested the stator and everything ohms out within the manuals specs. A/C voltage test showed a bit low on the charging coil at 46-51 volts depending on which brown wire I tested, spec is supposed to be 65 volts plus. Ski will run off the stator with the battery unhooked. Battery connected and running I dont get any voltage change at the battery at idle or with some RPM's. Could the stator still be bad if it passes all the tests, or am I looking at a bad reg/rectifier? Didnt have time to test the reg/rec today, will test that tomorrow hopefully. He rides his jet ski standing up, he is ..... the most interesting man in the world Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules