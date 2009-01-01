Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: compression issue on new (group k) rebuild #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2017 Location Nashville, TN Posts 8 compression issue on new (group k) rebuild Hey all,



A little back ground first: I got the sleeper porting and rebuild with new piston rings. Set up the motor and am getting only 115 compression. I called them, and they stated that 'it must be an issue with my gauge, bc nothing they do would read that low.' While it my be my gauge, I'll try to get a different reading tomorrow on a different gauge, I really called them to ask how they would go about correcting this issue. (I was told 'good luck' with no help what so ever).



This is not my first time messing with the ski and my step dad has been riding them since they came out (he is out of the country and will not be back for a few weeks to help).



If anyone can offer some help or a starting point...it would be much appreciated. It is running a little rich right now and I do not think there is an issue with the Crank seals or anything. I am not sure if I should pull the cylinder and put new gaskets or what.



Before I sent it to K, it was running around 125 with stock head, worn out pistons, and copper head gasket. I needed new piston and rings (they stated to clean up cylinders).



I have also searched through the post for information...but seem lost as to where to start to correct the problem.



Thanks in advance... Last edited by seniormints; Today at 05:46 PM . #2 Top Dog Join Date May 2014 Location Green Bay WI Age 30 Posts 1,967 Re: compression issue on new (group k) rebuild What motor is this? Is it fully broken in yet?

-86 440 with PJS800 conversion -

-90 TS650

-81 JS440

Parts for sale -95 750SXI-86 440 with PJS800 conversion - http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=466927 -90 TS650-81 JS440Parts for sale HERE #3 Top Dog Join Date Aug 2015 Location Birmingham Posts 1,789 Re: compression issue on new (group k) rebuild Yeah, I have had to fire one up before it gave me correct compression numbers #4 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2017 Location Nashville, TN Posts 8 Re: compression issue on new (group k) rebuild Sorry, it is a 87 JS550. It has been broken in and the numbers are the same. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules