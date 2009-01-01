 compression issue on new (group k) rebuild
  Today, 05:45 PM
    seniormints
    seniormints is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jun 2017
    Location
    Nashville, TN
    Posts
    8

    compression issue on new (group k) rebuild

    Hey all,

    A little back ground first: I got the sleeper porting and rebuild with new piston rings. Set up the motor and am getting only 115 compression. I called them, and they stated that 'it must be an issue with my gauge, bc nothing they do would read that low.' While it my be my gauge, I'll try to get a different reading tomorrow on a different gauge, I really called them to ask how they would go about correcting this issue. (I was told 'good luck' with no help what so ever).

    This is not my first time messing with the ski and my step dad has been riding them since they came out (he is out of the country and will not be back for a few weeks to help).

    If anyone can offer some help or a starting point...it would be much appreciated. It is running a little rich right now and I do not think there is an issue with the Crank seals or anything. I am not sure if I should pull the cylinder and put new gaskets or what.

    Before I sent it to K, it was running around 125 with stock head, worn out pistons, and copper head gasket. I needed new piston and rings (they stated to clean up cylinders).

    I have also searched through the post for information...but seem lost as to where to start to correct the problem.

    Thanks in advance...
  Today, 05:48 PM
    bandit88
    bandit88 is online now
    Top Dog bandit88's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2014
    Location
    Green Bay WI
    Age
    30
    Posts
    1,967

    Re: compression issue on new (group k) rebuild

    What motor is this? Is it fully broken in yet?
  Today, 05:52 PM
    Benflynn
    Benflynn is online now
    Top Dog Benflynn's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2015
    Location
    Birmingham
    Posts
    1,789

    Re: compression issue on new (group k) rebuild

    Yeah, I have had to fire one up before it gave me correct compression numbers
  Today, 06:10 PM
    seniormints
    seniormints is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jun 2017
    Location
    Nashville, TN
    Posts
    8

    Re: compression issue on new (group k) rebuild

    Sorry, it is a 87 JS550. It has been broken in and the numbers are the same.
