We are under 2 weeks away from the mandatory Pre-Registration deadline of June 24th for The 2019 Long Beach to Catalina & Back (LB2CAT) Offshore Endurance National Championships presented by Hot Products, Jettrim, Impros, Hydro-Turf, Sea-Tow, Jet Re-Nu, Works H20 Designs, Oakley, Kawasaki, Skat-Trak, West Coast Watercraft Club, PWCOFFSHORE.com, Pro Rider Magazine scheduled for Sunday, July 7th at 9:30 a.m.



Attached please find the 2019 LB2CAT entry form, please fill out, save and email back to me at your earliest convenience. Also attached please find the 2019 LB2CAT Information sheet which has all the pertinent information regarding this event.



Please note that for 2019, we must have a minimum of 35 pre paid, pre-registered entries by the June 24th deadline, if not the race will be cancelled (cash, check or CC are acceptable). You may send back the attached entry form and either mail the check payable to RPM Racing or include your CC #'s, no CC will be charged until June 25th if we've reached the 35 entries.



At this time we have 2 pre-registered entries. Again, monies will not be charged until the 24th and only if we get enough entries. Please pre-register at your earliest convenience.



Next, for 2019, The Reef Restaurant has required that lunch ($30/person) be pre-paid a week prior to the awards luncheon/ceremony. If we don't have a minimum of 50 prepaid lunches then we will cancel the awards luncheon at The Reef and hold the awards presentation in the park of South Shores Launch Ramp. Please note that this information too must be included in your registration ie: how many reservations for lunch. I will contact you in late June to collect the money for lunch as this is separate from the entry fee.



The 52 mile round trip endurance race is one of the oldest offshore PWC endurance races and the hallmark of Offshore Endurance racing in the United States. Racer's from across the USA, Canada and Australia will descend on Long Beach for their chance at winning the most prestigous LB2CAT trophy and title of Champion for this IJSBA sanctioned National Championship event.



IJSBA National champions will be crowned in all classes; Pro/Am Open, Vet/Master Open, 4 Stroke Stock, 4 Stroke Naturally Aspirated Open and Manufacturers Stock (completely stock, no mods whatsoever*). Great giveaways for the Top 3 overall will be an added incentive as the news of the weekend of racing stirs interest in the entire pwc community to enter and be a part of this great annual race.





Please forward this information to any prospective pwc enthusiast. This race is open to the general public. The racer packet and entry form for this years event are available upon request to rpmracingent@yahoo.com



For more information on how to get involved, please contact RPM RACING at (310) 318-4012 or via email rpmracingent@yahoo.com



Ross Wallach, President

RPM RACING ENTERPRISES

1803 Morgan Lane

Redondo Beach, CA 90278

(310) 318-4012

www.rpmracingent.com Attached Files 2019 Long Beach to Catalina & Back Info Sheet pdf.pdf (274.8 KB, 0 views)

Entry List:



Pro/Am Open Mike Klippenstein 212 Yam Ft. Mac, Al Canada

Pro/Am Open Craig Warner 7 Kaw Dallas, GA

Pro/Am Open Arteem Kharatt 45 Sea Yorba Linda, CA

