 2019 LB2CAT Sunday, July 9th, 9:30 am
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 02:33 PM #1
    rossdbos
    rossdbos is offline
    I dream skis
    Join Date
    Jun 2004
    Location
    Redondo Beach, CA
    Posts
    787

    2019 LB2CAT Sunday, July 9th, 9:30 am

    Offshore Endurance Racers:

    We are under 2 weeks away from the mandatory Pre-Registration deadline of June 24th for The 2019 Long Beach to Catalina & Back (LB2CAT) Offshore Endurance National Championships presented by Hot Products, Jettrim, Impros, Hydro-Turf, Sea-Tow, Jet Re-Nu, Works H20 Designs, Oakley, Kawasaki, Skat-Trak, West Coast Watercraft Club, PWCOFFSHORE.com, Pro Rider Magazine scheduled for Sunday, July 7th at 9:30 a.m.

    Attached please find the 2019 LB2CAT entry form, please fill out, save and email back to me at your earliest convenience. Also attached please find the 2019 LB2CAT Information sheet which has all the pertinent information regarding this event.

    Please note that for 2019, we must have a minimum of 35 pre paid, pre-registered entries by the June 24th deadline, if not the race will be cancelled (cash, check or CC are acceptable). You may send back the attached entry form and either mail the check payable to RPM Racing or include your CC #'s, no CC will be charged until June 25th if we've reached the 35 entries.

    At this time we have 2 pre-registered entries. Again, monies will not be charged until the 24th and only if we get enough entries. Please pre-register at your earliest convenience.

    Next, for 2019, The Reef Restaurant has required that lunch ($30/person) be pre-paid a week prior to the awards luncheon/ceremony. If we don't have a minimum of 50 prepaid lunches then we will cancel the awards luncheon at The Reef and hold the awards presentation in the park of South Shores Launch Ramp. Please note that this information too must be included in your registration ie: how many reservations for lunch. I will contact you in late June to collect the money for lunch as this is separate from the entry fee.

    The 52 mile round trip endurance race is one of the oldest offshore PWC endurance races and the hallmark of Offshore Endurance racing in the United States. Racer's from across the USA, Canada and Australia will descend on Long Beach for their chance at winning the most prestigous LB2CAT trophy and title of Champion for this IJSBA sanctioned National Championship event.

    IJSBA National champions will be crowned in all classes; Pro/Am Open, Vet/Master Open, 4 Stroke Stock, 4 Stroke Naturally Aspirated Open and Manufacturers Stock (completely stock, no mods whatsoever*). Great giveaways for the Top 3 overall will be an added incentive as the news of the weekend of racing stirs interest in the entire pwc community to enter and be a part of this great annual race.


    Please forward this information to any prospective pwc enthusiast. This race is open to the general public. The racer packet and entry form for this years event are available upon request to rpmracingent@yahoo.com

    For more information on how to get involved, please contact RPM RACING at (310) 318-4012 or via email rpmracingent@yahoo.com

    Ross Wallach, President
    RPM RACING ENTERPRISES
    1803 Morgan Lane
    Redondo Beach, CA 90278
    (310) 318-4012
    www.rpmracingent.com
    Attached Files Attached Files
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 02:42 PM #2
    rossdbos
    rossdbos is offline
    I dream skis
    Join Date
    Jun 2004
    Location
    Redondo Beach, CA
    Posts
    787

    Re: 2019 LB2CAT Sunday, July 9th, 9:30 am

    Entry List:

    Pro/Am Open Mike Klippenstein 212 Yam Ft. Mac, Al Canada
    Pro/Am Open Craig Warner 7 Kaw Dallas, GA
    Pro/Am Open Arteem Kharatt 45 Sea Yorba Linda, CA
    Pro/Am Open Mark Gerner 58 Yam Aliso Viejo, CA
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 3 guests)

  1. DD701

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 