1994 SC 650 starter solenoid
The original starter solenoid on my 1994 SC 650 went out so I ordered a replacement from bayareaproducts, who were very helpful and said the one they sent was the proper one. It was almost an exact fit, except for being a bit too high in the center and the black and yelow/red wires soldered to the top appear reversed. The problem is, once I hit the starter the starter motor won't turn off until I romove the positive power cable from the battery! I tried reversing the red power cables to the posts on top of the solenoid and I get the same reponse: the starter motor goes on as soon as I touch the positive cable to the battery. Any ideas?
