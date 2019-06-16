|
|
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
750/800 Chin pad Covers
They are purple and black, looks blue in some pix. Dimond tuck $50 shiped other 25 shipped, obo. Made with All Sport Marine vinyl and UV tread Handlock stitches with a dot of Super Glue. Made them myself today, been messing around with sewing for 20 years. 20190616_212116.jpgIMG_5651.JPGIMG_5654-1.jpg 20190616_214225.jpg
I just temporarily set them to make sure of fit, once permanently put on they'll look a lot smoother specialist you put pad behind them non diamond.
Thanks,
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules