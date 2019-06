Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: PWC Lifts #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2018 Location Benton, La Posts 34 PWC Lifts I currently have two of the manual type PWC lifts mounted to my dock to get my skis out of the water. They both are they type that has the large wheel you crank to raise the lift.



Is there a way to convert these to an electric winch or some way to make them easier to lift? Right now, it takes quite a bit of strength to raise them.

