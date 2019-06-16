 XiR 1100 build, chamber clearance help
  Today, 08:04 PM
    schicks
    Join Date
    Jul 2011
    Location
    Grand Haven
    Posts
    43

    XiR 1100 build, chamber clearance help

    Putting an 1100 in my fiberworks XiR. Saw several old threads of others doing this, but did not see any pics of how they clearance the 1100 chamber and re-seal. Anybody have pics or have experience here?

    Curious how thick of aluminum plate needs to be welded on to re-seal the relief cut on the chamber. Probably need to do the exhaust chamber and water jacket seperate.

    Also could use some suggestions on a prop and jetting with mikuni 44s. I got a blueprinted 140 pump. Saw someone stated 15/20 to 15/20 to 16/22
    20190616_141738.jpg
  Today, 09:35 PM
    BLRider
    Join Date
    Apr 2007
    Location
    SE MI
    Age
    55
    Posts
    8,841

    Re: XiR 1100 build, chamber clearance help

    TheVettman3 just did this to a pipe, not for an xir but his process may work for you.
