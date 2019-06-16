Putting an 1100 in my fiberworks XiR. Saw several old threads of others doing this, but did not see any pics of how they clearance the 1100 chamber and re-seal. Anybody have pics or have experience here?
Curious how thick of aluminum plate needs to be welded on to re-seal the relief cut on the chamber. Probably need to do the exhaust chamber and water jacket seperate.
Also could use some suggestions on a prop and jetting with mikuni 44s. I got a blueprinted 140 pump. Saw someone stated 15/20 to 15/20 to 16/22
20190616_141738.jpg