Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: XiR 1100 build, chamber clearance help #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2011 Location Grand Haven Posts 43 XiR 1100 build, chamber clearance help Putting an 1100 in my fiberworks XiR. Saw several old threads of others doing this, but did not see any pics of how they clearance the 1100 chamber and re-seal. Anybody have pics or have experience here?



Curious how thick of aluminum plate needs to be welded on to re-seal the relief cut on the chamber. Probably need to do the exhaust chamber and water jacket seperate.



Also could use some suggestions on a prop and jetting with mikuni 44s. I got a blueprinted 140 pump. Saw someone stated 15/20 to 15/20 to 16/22

TheVettman3 just did this to a pipe, not for an xir but his process may work for you.

