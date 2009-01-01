Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: 3k RPM bog #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2016 Location Utah Posts 29 3k RPM bog I've been attempting to get my wife's 97 GTX up and running well for quite a while now. Just replaced the old jet pump (oil drained out and melted all the innerds) with a big hub RFI pump as well as replacing the carbon ring (getting a ton of water leaking in now though...need to recheck that). I think pump wise I'm good, but now I'm getting this bog/stall when attempting to go WOT from idle or even just trying to get above 3K rpm feathering the throttle without using the choke. When I use the choke I can get and stay above that RPM range and it seems to be happy (Dream meter reports ~6400RPM and ~45MPH).



Just got the carbs pulled out and verified I'm 1 turn out on lows and 1/2 PTO high and 0 mag high. My pop-off is at ~40PSI PTO and about 42PSI mag. I don't know what jet size is in there right now, but it wouldn't be hard to check. I also just rebuilt the carbs and replaced the grey fuel lines last July and they still look pretty clean inside.



My rectifier was reading about 13.3-13.5V at around 4K rpm, but I don't think this is the issue as I can transition to the main jet using the choke.



Thoughts on what to check next? I do live at about 4500 ft is that helps at all.



I did read this thread which is why I pulled carbs to check pop off http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=286202 92 750SX - Solas Concord 11/16 prop, pump plugs, R&D timing advancement, K&N filter, electric bilge set up, finger throttle



97 GTX - RFI big hub pump for when I'm lazy #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 42 Posts 5,415 Re: 3k RPM bog When was it last running well? Or did you buy it like this with no history? Was is running good before the carb rebuild? http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



#3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2016 Location Utah Posts 29 Re: 3k RPM bog Originally Posted by Myself Originally Posted by When was it last running well? Or did you buy it like this with no history? Was is running good before the carb rebuild? Last edited by Burrman; Today at 06:23 PM . 92 750SX - Solas Concord 11/16 prop, pump plugs, R&D timing advancement, K&N filter, electric bilge set up, finger throttle



97 GTX - RFI big hub pump for when I'm lazy #4 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2016 Location Utah Posts 29 Re: 3k RPM bog One thing a buddy pointed out is that I used Venom brand carb rebuild kit. Just ordered a set of Mikuni oem kits. 92 750SX - Solas Concord 11/16 prop, pump plugs, R&D timing advancement, K&N filter, electric bilge set up, finger throttle



