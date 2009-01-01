Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 550 Stator issues #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2017 Location Brighton, MI Posts 50 550 Stator issues Hi, I'm having a weird issue with my stator. It seems to keep shorting out.

Stator ran fine this season for about an hour and then shorted out. I was seeing 30 ohms from Red to Black for my exciter coil. Pulsar coil tested fine.

I then decided to solder in brand new wire all the way to the pin connector. Even new wire from pulsar to to exciter coil. My readings then became good at 140 ohms. Put it back together and the ski fired up just fine. I decided to start the ski again two days later and it burped only once and didnt fire. I found I had no spark once again and tested the coils and found the exciter coil had gone back down to 30 ohms!



If i put my common lead from my meter to a head bolt I'm able to get 150 ohms. But putting my lead onto my battery ground or the black ground from the stator and I get only 30 ohms.



Does anyone have a wiring diagram? or tell me what may be going on?



Thanks! Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 6 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 6 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules