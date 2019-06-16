Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Myself Great Guy !! #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2003 Location Sunny Fla Posts 25,535 Myself Great Guy !! I have had 2 different people say they could make me a fuel injection fuel tank plate to cover the hole from the fuel pump so I could run a carbed setup.



Still waiting on the other 2 guys Myself stepped in a made the plates & shipped them in a timely manner & I am very pleased !!



Not only does he respond to help on the forum he is always there to help.



Thanx buddy !!!!! Attached Images 20190616_131435.jpg (3.94 MB, 5 views) Last edited by Grumpy Old Guy; Today at 01:17 PM . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules