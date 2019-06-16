 Myself Great Guy !!
  Today, 01:16 PM
    Grumpy Old Guy
    Grumpy Old Guy is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Grumpy Old Guy's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2003
    Location
    Sunny Fla
    Posts
    25,535

    Myself Great Guy !!

    I have had 2 different people say they could make me a fuel injection fuel tank plate to cover the hole from the fuel pump so I could run a carbed setup.

    Still waiting on the other 2 guys Myself stepped in a made the plates & shipped them in a timely manner & I am very pleased !!

    Not only does he respond to help on the forum he is always there to help.

    Thanx buddy !!!!!
    Last edited by Grumpy Old Guy; Today at 01:17 PM.
