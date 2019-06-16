|
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Myself Great Guy !!
I have had 2 different people say they could make me a fuel injection fuel tank plate to cover the hole from the fuel pump so I could run a carbed setup.
Still waiting on the other 2 guys Myself stepped in a made the plates & shipped them in a timely manner & I am very pleased !!
Not only does he respond to help on the forum he is always there to help.
Thanx buddy !!!!!
