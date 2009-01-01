|
96 XP driveshaft vibration help!
Hey all, long-time user of the site, mainly for Kawasaki builds. I have been working on a 1996 SeaDoo Xp with the 787 Motor on and off for about 10 months. Bought it from a friend who purchased it from another person that could not get it going. The cylinders were full of oil when I received it, so I did a complete rebuild it from the crank up with a bore of the pistons as well. Engine runs great. However a few seconds into idle the drive shaft start vibrating and humming badly. This is a new-used driveshaft as the one that came with the ski was twisted on the PTO side. The carbon ring, metal retainer, o-rings and boot are all new from SBT And the pump was aligned to the motor as well.
Any ideas to remedy this???
Re: 96 XP driveshaft vibration help!
Ok quick update to my own post, poured some water on the couplet and the vibration went away. Fish out of water?
Carbon seal needs to be replaced
Carbon seal is new from SBT
Originally Posted by Grumpy Old Guy
Carbon seal needs to be replaced
Then it def needs to be replaced...no so much the carbon part but the boots are garbage & dont hold the proper tension.
I put one on my 3D & had to "load" the boot by moving it forward a little & put some zipties behind it so it cant slide back.
