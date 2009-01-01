 96 XP driveshaft vibration help!
  Today, 11:47 AM #1
    EngineerJon
    96 XP driveshaft vibration help!

    Hey all, long-time user of the site, mainly for Kawasaki builds. I have been working on a 1996 SeaDoo Xp with the 787 Motor on and off for about 10 months. Bought it from a friend who purchased it from another person that could not get it going. The cylinders were full of oil when I received it, so I did a complete rebuild it from the crank up with a bore of the pistons as well. Engine runs great. However a few seconds into idle the drive shaft start vibrating and humming badly. This is a new-used driveshaft as the one that came with the ski was twisted on the PTO side. The carbon ring, metal retainer, o-rings and boot are all new from SBT And the pump was aligned to the motor as well.

    Any ideas to remedy this???
  Today, 11:48 AM #2
    EngineerJon
    Re: 96 XP driveshaft vibration help!

    https://youtu.be/7Q5fDnDhf50
  Today, 11:55 AM #3
    EngineerJon
    Re: 96 XP driveshaft vibration help!

    Ok quick update to my own post, poured some water on the couplet and the vibration went away. Fish out of water?
  Today, 12:35 PM #4
    Grumpy Old Guy
    Re: 96 XP driveshaft vibration help!

    Carbon seal needs to be replaced
  Today, 12:53 PM #5
    EngineerJon
    Re: 96 XP driveshaft vibration help!

    Quote Originally Posted by Grumpy Old Guy View Post
    Carbon seal needs to be replaced
    Carbon seal is new from SBT
  Today, 01:00 PM #6
    Grumpy Old Guy
    Re: 96 XP driveshaft vibration help!

    Then it def needs to be replaced...no so much the carbon part but the boots are garbage & dont hold the proper tension.

    I put one on my 3D & had to "load" the boot by moving it forward a little & put some zipties behind it so it cant slide back.
