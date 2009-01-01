Results 1 to 6 of 6 Thread: 96 XP driveshaft vibration help! #1 I dream skis Join Date Sep 2010 Location Michigan Posts 643 96 XP driveshaft vibration help! Hey all, long-time user of the site, mainly for Kawasaki builds. I have been working on a 1996 SeaDoo Xp with the 787 Motor on and off for about 10 months. Bought it from a friend who purchased it from another person that could not get it going. The cylinders were full of oil when I received it, so I did a complete rebuild it from the crank up with a bore of the pistons as well. Engine runs great. However a few seconds into idle the drive shaft start vibrating and humming badly. This is a new-used driveshaft as the one that came with the ski was twisted on the PTO side. The carbon ring, metal retainer, o-rings and boot are all new from SBT And the pump was aligned to the motor as well.



Any ideas to remedy this??? #2 I dream skis Join Date Sep 2010 Location Michigan Posts 643 Re: 96 XP driveshaft vibration help! https://youtu.be/7Q5fDnDhf50 #3 I dream skis Join Date Sep 2010 Location Michigan Posts 643 Re: 96 XP driveshaft vibration help! Ok quick update to my own post, poured some water on the couplet and the vibration went away. Fish out of water? #4 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2003 Location Sunny Fla Posts 25,535 Re: 96 XP driveshaft vibration help! Carbon seal needs to be replaced #5 I dream skis Join Date Sep 2010 Location Michigan Posts 643 Re: 96 XP driveshaft vibration help! Originally Posted by Grumpy Old Guy Originally Posted by Carbon seal needs to be replaced #6 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2003 Location Sunny Fla Posts 25,535 Re: 96 XP driveshaft vibration help! Then it def needs to be replaced...no so much the carbon part but the boots are garbage & dont hold the proper tension.



I put one on my 3D & had to "load" the boot by moving it forward a little & put some zipties behind it so it cant slide back.

