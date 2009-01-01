First time Ive ever ridden an x2 and finally got her in the water after many years of sitting. Fired right up and was running great. I tied it up to a buoy and after about 20 minutes noticed it sinking. Emptied the hull water with the bilge pump. Waited for a couple minutes and the bilge had a lot of water to empty again so it was clearly taking in water by just sitting in water. I checked for holes or cracks and didnt see anything and my seal around the hood appears to be sound. Not really sure how else it could be taking in water. Has any one seen anything like this?
thanks for any input or help