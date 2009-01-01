Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: X2 taking water in Hull #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2016 Location Seattle Age 27 Posts 11 X2 taking water in Hull First time Ive ever ridden an x2 and finally got her in the water after many years of sitting. Fired right up and was running great. I tied it up to a buoy and after about 20 minutes noticed it sinking. Emptied the hull water with the bilge pump. Waited for a couple minutes and the bilge had a lot of water to empty again so it was clearly taking in water by just sitting in water. I checked for holes or cracks and didnt see anything and my seal around the hood appears to be sound. Not really sure how else it could be taking in water. Has any one seen anything like this?



thanks for any input or help Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules