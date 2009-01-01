Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 96 gsx starter/electrical issues #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2018 Location Ontario, Canada Age 19 Posts 20 96 gsx starter/electrical issues So the saga of electrical demons on the gsx continues, was coming into the dock after ridding today and the engine died, the screen flashed 12v low and faded off, I pulled the dess key and put it back on and nothing. Brought it home, checked all fuses/grounds, found the starter solonoid so hot it burnt me. Disconnected the battery, took the solonoid out, solonoid works properly, for some reason the ski is feeding constant power to the start solonoid, so I'm guessing there's water in the start button, I tried to jump the battery cable to the starter cable and nothing ...... So I'm thinking the starter was running for a while and fried ?

And what would cause me to have no beeps/dash or anything ?

Has a new mpem and doesn't look bubbled or burnt like my last one, any advice would be great, starting to get discouraged, can only go for 3 rides before it has major problems again.....

