Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: Blackjack SXR800 Carbs #1 Resident Guru Join Date Mar 2007 Location Phoenix Posts 926 Blackjack SXR800 Carbs I have a set of SXR carbs modified by Art at Jetworks. Comes with stock intake that has the crossover filled. Also come with FA adapters. They have been on the shelf for a few years so will need new gaskets, etc. currently jetted for dry/wet pipe. Fresh water only.



$325 + shipping Last edited by anthrobe; Today at 03:57 PM . 07 Kawi SXR #2 Resident Guru Join Date Mar 2007 Location Phoenix Posts 926 Re: Blackjack SXR800 Carbs 07 Kawi SXR #3 Attention ***** PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Sin City USA Age 55 Posts 29,575 Re: Blackjack SXR800 Carbs What are the jetting specs for these? Originally Posted by Firebird A/C&Heating Originally Posted by OMG.....Rules for 550 vintage ski class...550 ski riders do not conform to any kind of rules. That is why you are riding a 550 ski in the first place. Rules suck....

PS...the rule book will be in my 550 pump Originally Posted by WB1994 Originally Posted by Listen , stop your cryin' , its only an X2. #4 I dream skis Join Date Feb 2008 Location Cincy, OH Age 40 Posts 504 Re: Blackjack SXR800 Carbs Messaged you



Sent from my VS988 using Tapatalk '04 SXR



'96 SeaKaw HX Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules