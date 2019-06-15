 Blackjack SXR800 Carbs
  Today, 03:47 PM #1
    anthrobe
    Resident Guru
    Blackjack SXR800 Carbs

    I have a set of SXR carbs modified by Art at Jetworks. Comes with stock intake that has the crossover filled. Also come with FA adapters. They have been on the shelf for a few years so will need new gaskets, etc. currently jetted for dry/wet pipe. Fresh water only.

    $325 + shipping
    07 Kawi SXR
  Today, 03:49 PM #2
    anthrobe
    Resident Guru
    Re: Blackjack SXR800 Carbs

    07 Kawi SXR
  Today, 04:04 PM #3
    JonnyX2
    Attention *****
    Re: Blackjack SXR800 Carbs

    What are the jetting specs for these?
  Today, 04:57 PM #4
    josh977
    I dream skis
    Re: Blackjack SXR800 Carbs

    Messaged you

    '04 SXR

    '96 SeaKaw HX
