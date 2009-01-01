Thread: Pjs ex2650 cone

|
|
-
Pjs ex2650 cone
Anybody know the length of the cone for the 2650 pipe??
Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk Pro
-
Re: Pjs ex2650 cone
For the 650sx
Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk Pro
-
Top Dog
-
Re: Pjs ex2650 cone
If you are talking about the 3 piece 650 pipe , mine is mounted in the ski and measures 15 inches.
-
Re: Pjs ex2650 cone
Yes, the 3 piece. 15, thats longer than i would have guessed. Thanks
Originally Posted by fastcar396
If you are talking about the 3 piece 650 pipe , mine is mounted in the ski and measures 15 inches.
Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk Pro
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules