 Pjs ex2650 cone
Thread: Pjs ex2650 cone

  1. Today, 02:42 PM #1
    jdrmx
    jdrmx is offline
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    May 2014
    Location
    Hazel SD
    Age
    43
    Posts
    105

    Pjs ex2650 cone

    Anybody know the length of the cone for the 2650 pipe??


    Re: Pjs ex2650 cone

    For the 650sx


  3. Today, 03:43 PM #3
    2strokesmoke
    2strokesmoke is offline
    Top Dog 2strokesmoke's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2011
    Location
    miami
    Posts
    1,262

    Re: Pjs ex2650 cone

    I want to say 14"
  4. Today, 06:06 PM #4
    fastcar396
    fastcar396 is offline
    Frequent Poster
    Join Date
    Jul 2012
    Location
    milwaukee
    Age
    56
    Posts
    207

    Re: Pjs ex2650 cone

    If you are talking about the 3 piece 650 pipe , mine is mounted in the ski and measures 15 inches.
    Re: Pjs ex2650 cone

    Yes, the 3 piece. 15, thats longer than i would have guessed. Thanks


