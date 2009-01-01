Results 1 to 5 of 5 Thread: Pjs ex2650 cone #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date May 2014 Location Hazel SD Age 43 Posts 105 Pjs ex2650 cone Anybody know the length of the cone for the 2650 pipe??





For the 650sx





I want to say 14"

If you are talking about the 3 piece 650 pipe , mine is mounted in the ski and measures 15 inches.





