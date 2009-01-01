|
What chargers/disconnects are you using for your batteries?
I have two '03 Virages and am sick of pulling the batteries out to charge them at the end of season (Deka EXT-16L). I'm looking to permanently put a charger pigtail across both terminals for use with a tender when out of the water. Here's two of the tenders I'm currently looking at:
12V 1.1A Tender
12V 0.75 Tender
I'm also looking to add some kind of quick negative disconnect as the displays are always on when the battery is connected (really dumb). I'm thinking to just put a disconnect key switch in series on the negative terminal using the following with an intermediate jumper wire. Up for other suggestions!
HELLA Battery Key Switch
2 AWG Jumper Wire
I dream skis
Re: What chargers/disconnects are you using for your batteries?
Remove the negative battery terminal after each ride.
Sent from my VS988 using Tapatalk
Re: What chargers/disconnects are you using for your batteries?
I'm looking for a more efficient way to disconnect the negative lead than unscrewing it from the battery post, which is essentially what I'm currently doing.
