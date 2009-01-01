 What chargers/disconnects are you using for your batteries?
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 3 of 3
  1. Today, 12:39 PM #1
    Scalise
    Scalise is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Nov 2018
    Location
    CT
    Posts
    4

    What chargers/disconnects are you using for your batteries?

    I have two '03 Virages and am sick of pulling the batteries out to charge them at the end of season (Deka EXT-16L). I'm looking to permanently put a charger pigtail across both terminals for use with a tender when out of the water. Here's two of the tenders I'm currently looking at:

    12V 1.1A Tender

    12V 0.75 Tender

    I'm also looking to add some kind of quick negative disconnect as the displays are always on when the battery is connected (really dumb). I'm thinking to just put a disconnect key switch in series on the negative terminal using the following with an intermediate jumper wire. Up for other suggestions!

    HELLA Battery Key Switch

    2 AWG Jumper Wire
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 12:44 PM #2
    josh977
    josh977 is online now
    I dream skis josh977's Avatar
    Join Date
    Feb 2008
    Location
    Cincy, OH
    Age
    40
    Posts
    503

    Re: What chargers/disconnects are you using for your batteries?

    Remove the negative battery terminal after each ride.

    Sent from my VS988 using Tapatalk
    '04 SXR

    '96 SeaKaw HX
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 01:05 PM #3
    Scalise
    Scalise is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Nov 2018
    Location
    CT
    Posts
    4

    Re: What chargers/disconnects are you using for your batteries?

    Quote Originally Posted by josh977 View Post
    Remove the negative battery terminal after each ride.

    Sent from my VS988 using Tapatalk
    I'm looking for a more efficient way to disconnect the negative lead than unscrewing it from the battery post, which is essentially what I'm currently doing.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 