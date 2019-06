Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: 1977 JS440 Resoration #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2018 Location PA Posts 12 1977 JS440 Resoration Hey All,



Figured I'd post up a few pics of my 77 js440. The ski was in horrible shape when I got it and now it runs like a champ! Just got it registered for the season and I'm ready to rip! I've added a lot if aftermarket parts so I can't wait to get out there on it! More pics to follow...

IMG_20180715_081115_063.jpg 77 JS440 :

Jetlyne ss 15.5 prop and jetlyne reduction nozzle

Westcoast pipe and exhaust manifold

DG quadrafin ride plate

Supertrapp waterbox



87 300sx:

Skat-trak ss15.5

Westcoast velocity stack

Milled head (on the way)



96 tigershark 640

Re: 1977 JS440 Resoration IMG_20190406_191012_103.jpg

IMG_20180805_112653_254.jpg

IMG_20190330_163150_601.jpg

Re: 1977 JS440 Resoration 20190406_184914.jpg

20190330_160055.jpg

Re: 1977 JS440 Resoration IMG_20180721_193438_602.jpgIMG_20180715_072042_537.jpg

