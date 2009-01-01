 2000 Genesis starting issue
    2000 Genesis starting issue

    Hey all,
    i am the original owner of a 2000 genesis and have been pretty lucky avoiding any major issues. However, at the start of the season I hooked the battery up and when i push the starter i just get a click. After a few times it might turn over but then the issue starts back up. I have read that it may either be the starter or the starter relay. The battery is fine and i figured out that if i tap the fuse box with a rubber hammer (read somewhere to try it) it turns over, and then the issue happens again and so on and so forth. Just curious if anyone has ran into this issue or may know what the cause could be before i dive in any further. Thanks!
    Re: 2000 Genesis starting issue

    Sounds like starter solenoid, hit started button and check for 12v on both poles
