Rhaas Pump Kit - 140mm in a JS hull
For sale is a everything you need to bolt a 140mm pump in your JS hull
Rhaas Pump Kit
Rhaas Conversion Bearing
X2 Driveshaft
750 Pump
750 Intake grate
Skat 13/17 Swirl prop
The pump kit and bearing have been partially installed on a ski but never ran. The pump has some small nicks in the veins but is in otherwise good shape, The driveshaft is from a salt ski so its not perfect.
I'm asking $675 shipped
Attached Images
IMG_20190525_170014898.jpg
(4.45 MB, 2 views)
IMG_20190525_170028692.jpg
(3.37 MB, 2 views)
IMG_20190525_170034627.jpg
(3.52 MB, 2 views)
IMG_20190525_170040228.jpg
(3.44 MB, 2 views)
IMG_20190525_170043729.jpg
(3.48 MB, 3 views)
IMG_20190525_170050525.jpg
(3.50 MB, 3 views)
IMG_20190525_170056075.jpg
(3.96 MB, 3 views)
IMG_20190525_170105646.jpg
(4.00 MB, 2 views)
IMG_20190525_170110811.jpg
(3.77 MB, 1 views)
IMG_20190525_170116855.jpg
(3.66 MB, 1 views)
IMG_20190525_170122272.jpg
(3.87 MB, 2 views)
IMG_20190525_170129045.jpg
(3.72 MB, 1 views)
IMG_20190525_170141452.jpg
(3.87 MB, 1 views)
IMG_20190525_170146575.jpg
(3.96 MB, 0 views)
IMG_20190525_172024245.jpg
(3.83 MB, 0 views)
IMG_20190605_214656689.jpg
(4.08 MB, 0 views)
Skis:
1986 X2
1987 750 X2
1990 SNSJ
1994 WB1
1995 VHP
