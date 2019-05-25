 Rhaas Pump Kit - 140mm in a JS hull
pxctoday

  Today, 08:10 PM
    WaveRunner Eagle
    WaveRunner Eagle is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home WaveRunner Eagle's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2008
    Location
    Gainesville, FL
    Age
    26
    Posts
    2,070

    Rhaas Pump Kit - 140mm in a JS hull

    For sale is a everything you need to bolt a 140mm pump in your JS hull

    Rhaas Pump Kit
    Rhaas Conversion Bearing
    X2 Driveshaft
    750 Pump
    750 Intake grate
    Skat 13/17 Swirl prop

    The pump kit and bearing have been partially installed on a ski but never ran. The pump has some small nicks in the veins but is in otherwise good shape, The driveshaft is from a salt ski so its not perfect.

    I'm asking $675 shipped
    Attached Images Attached Images

    Skis:
    1986 X2
    1987 750 X2
    1990 SNSJ
    1994 WB1
    1995 VHP
