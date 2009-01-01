Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 98 1100 stx exhaust hose blow out #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2018 Location san diego Posts 1 98 1100 stx exhaust hose blow out Hi All, I have a 1998 1100 STX which has blown out the exhaust hose from the end of the exhaust manifold to the water box muffler for the second time now. The first time I thought the exhaust manifold had packed up but saw the blown hose. I removed the exhaust manifold anyway and cleaned it out so that all the passages appear clear. I reinstalled the manifolds and replaced the hose. The Ski ran fine on the hose but I took it out and ran it harder and the hose blew again. Can the water box/muffler pack up? Or do it have some form of not enough water going thru this hose? The exhaust manifold is fairly cool to the touch and I'm getting plenty of water out the bypass vent on the right side of the ski. I'm getting no overheat signs or warnings. Any thoughts? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

