Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1993 750 SX Intake silencer box/boot #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2014 Location Lewisville Age 32 Posts 1 1993 750 SX Intake silencer box/boot Hey all,



Just recently bought a 1993 750 sx in great condition,



only thing that it didnt come with is the intake silencer box/boot part number 39162-3710



so im looking for one, and the parts stores no longer sell them.



thank you Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 2 guests) BLRider Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules