|
|
-
1993 750 SX Intake silencer box/boot
Hey all,
Just recently bought a 1993 750 sx in great condition,
only thing that it didnt come with is the intake silencer box/boot part number 39162-3710
so im looking for one, and the parts stores no longer sell them.
thank you
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 2 guests)
- BLRider
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules