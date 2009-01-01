Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 96 Seadoo SP Start Stop Issue #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2019 Location MI Posts 1 96 Seadoo SP Start Stop Issue I have a 96 sp and I am having an issue with the Start Stop button that I cannot figure out. The button will not shut off the engine it will engage the starter even while running. I need to pull the lanyard to stop the machine. I have the wiring diagram though do not understand how the electronic module recognizes when the engine is running in order to change the function of the start stop switch. Any help is greatly appreciated, Thanks Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules