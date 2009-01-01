 Stock pitch impeller TS
  Today, 12:48 PM #1
    big jimwat
    big jimwat is offline
    Frequent Poster big jimwat's Avatar
    Join Date
    Mar 2009
    Location
    red bluff
    Age
    46
    Posts
    254

    Stock pitch impeller TS

    Anyone know the stock pitch on impellers on a TS?
  Today, 02:48 PM #2
    bandit88
    bandit88 is online now
    Top Dog bandit88's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2014
    Location
    Green Bay WI
    Age
    30
    Posts
    1,965

    Re: Stock pitch impeller TS

    stock impeller is a aluminum 16.5, if you are replacing it I would recommend the 9/17 Skat Trak or a 13/18 Solas super camber if you wanted something a little cheaper
