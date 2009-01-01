|
Stock pitch impeller TS
Anyone know the stock pitch on impellers on a TS?
stock impeller is a aluminum 16.5, if you are replacing it I would recommend the 9/17 Skat Trak or a 13/18 Solas super camber if you wanted something a little cheaper
