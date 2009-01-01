Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Stock pitch impeller TS #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Mar 2009 Location red bluff Age 46 Posts 254 Stock pitch impeller TS Anyone know the stock pitch on impellers on a TS? #2 Top Dog Join Date May 2014 Location Green Bay WI Age 30 Posts 1,965 Re: Stock pitch impeller TS stock impeller is a aluminum 16.5, if you are replacing it I would recommend the 9/17 Skat Trak or a 13/18 Solas super camber if you wanted something a little cheaper

-86 440 with PJS800 conversion -

-90 TS650

-81 JS440

