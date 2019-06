Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 95 Wave Venture dumping fuel #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Aug 2009 Location cataula ga Age 41 Posts 65 95 Wave Venture dumping fuel I have a 95 wave venture that seems like the tank is over pressurizing. Im more familiar with seadoo and know they have a vent that will clog and cause this. I can't seem to find one on this ski. Can anyone help me out thanks. #2 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jun 2010 Location PA Posts 348 Re: 95 Wave Venture dumping fuel sounds like a bad breather/check valve to me (or it's installed backwards)... Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

