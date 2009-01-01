|
Did I just cook my engine?
Been fixing up a 1996 750 STS and took it out for a water test. I've had it out a few times before to adjust the carbs and that was the purpose for my last trip to the water. I let it idle on the trailer for few minutes, ensured water was coming out of the pisser and then took it for a cruise. Went for about a minute of WOT with some 1/2 to full, 1/4 to full, 0 to full etc. Anyways, after about a minute of riding I headed back to the trailer and before reaching it, I went to give it another 0 to full throttle and it was limping. Felt as if I had sucked up a bunch of seaweed. It was then that I noticed that just steam was coming out of the pisser... It was idling normally, so I limped back to the trailer, took the seat off and it smelled hot. I splashed some water on the head and head pipe and it was quite sizzley. It wasn't instant steam, but it sizzled and danced.
I haven't found out if I have a blockage or a hose came off but I've never had this happen before. The lights and gauges seem to work but the temp light didn't light up when this happened. Perhaps the light is out? Anyways, where should I start? What should I test or inspect to ensure no damage has been done?
Re: Did I just cook my engine?
Compression test. Maybe even remove the head and look for scoring.
Re: Did I just cook my engine?
could be a blown head gasket. this usually happens if the mating surfaces are not flat
