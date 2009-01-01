Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Did I just cook my engine? #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jun 2014 Location Manitoba, Canada Age 31 Posts 496 Blog Entries 1 Did I just cook my engine? Been fixing up a 1996 750 STS and took it out for a water test. I've had it out a few times before to adjust the carbs and that was the purpose for my last trip to the water. I let it idle on the trailer for few minutes, ensured water was coming out of the pisser and then took it for a cruise. Went for about a minute of WOT with some 1/2 to full, 1/4 to full, 0 to full etc. Anyways, after about a minute of riding I headed back to the trailer and before reaching it, I went to give it another 0 to full throttle and it was limping. Felt as if I had sucked up a bunch of seaweed. It was then that I noticed that just steam was coming out of the pisser... It was idling normally, so I limped back to the trailer, took the seat off and it smelled hot. I splashed some water on the head and head pipe and it was quite sizzley. It wasn't instant steam, but it sizzled and danced.



I haven't found out if I have a blockage or a hose came off but I've never had this happen before. The lights and gauges seem to work but the temp light didn't light up when this happened. Perhaps the light is out? Anyways, where should I start? What should I test or inspect to ensure no damage has been done? #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Mar 2003 Location wisconsin Age 52 Posts 8,691 Re: Did I just cook my engine? Compression test. Maybe even remove the head and look for scoring.

608-743-1305 9am to 5pm CST m-f

email



Please visit our web sites



new parts / products / services

used parts

thank you



Please check out and like WATCON on Facebook RCJS also doing business as WATCON608-743-1305 9am to 5pm CST m-femail watcon@watcon.com Please visit our web sitesnew parts / products / services www.watcon.com used parts www.rockcountyjetski.webs.com thank youPlease check out and like WATCON on Facebook #3 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jul 2015 Location Huntsville AL Posts 479 Re: Did I just cook my engine? could be a blown head gasket. this usually happens if the mating surfaces are not flat



>>>750sx restoration thread<<<



Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is On Forum Rules