 Did I just cook my engine?
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 3 of 3
  1. Today, 09:36 AM #1
    Muffin
    Muffin is offline
    PWCToday Guru Muffin's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2014
    Location
    Manitoba, Canada
    Age
    31
    Posts
    496
    Blog Entries
    1

    Did I just cook my engine?

    Been fixing up a 1996 750 STS and took it out for a water test. I've had it out a few times before to adjust the carbs and that was the purpose for my last trip to the water. I let it idle on the trailer for few minutes, ensured water was coming out of the pisser and then took it for a cruise. Went for about a minute of WOT with some 1/2 to full, 1/4 to full, 0 to full etc. Anyways, after about a minute of riding I headed back to the trailer and before reaching it, I went to give it another 0 to full throttle and it was limping. Felt as if I had sucked up a bunch of seaweed. It was then that I noticed that just steam was coming out of the pisser... It was idling normally, so I limped back to the trailer, took the seat off and it smelled hot. I splashed some water on the head and head pipe and it was quite sizzley. It wasn't instant steam, but it sizzled and danced.

    I haven't found out if I have a blockage or a hose came off but I've never had this happen before. The lights and gauges seem to work but the temp light didn't light up when this happened. Perhaps the light is out? Anyways, where should I start? What should I test or inspect to ensure no damage has been done?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 09:51 AM #2
    john zigler
    john zigler is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home john zigler's Avatar
    Join Date
    Mar 2003
    Location
    wisconsin
    Age
    52
    Posts
    8,691

    Re: Did I just cook my engine?

    Compression test. Maybe even remove the head and look for scoring.
    RCJS also doing business as WATCON
    608-743-1305 9am to 5pm CST m-f
    email watcon@watcon.com

    Please visit our web sites

    new parts / products / services www.watcon.com
    used parts www.rockcountyjetski.webs.com
    thank you

    Please check out and like WATCON on Facebook
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 11:56 AM #3
    scottw090
    scottw090 is offline
    PWCToday Guru scottw090's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2015
    Location
    Huntsville AL
    Posts
    479

    Re: Did I just cook my engine?

    could be a blown head gasket. this usually happens if the mating surfaces are not flat
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 