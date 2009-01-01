Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Need Help #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2019 Location Louisiana Age 37 Posts 12 Need Help I know this will sound silly, but I am looking for some things I can do to gain a little more top end speed out of my 2002 Kawasaki 900 STS. I am currently around 7200-7300 rpms with a GPS of 51-52mph. The ski is completely stock with zero modifications. I have about 15hrs on a new top end from SBT (jugs/pistons/etc). Me and my brother in law got some old junker skis out of the weeds last summer and completely restored them. He is pulling me on top end with his 1996 SeaDoo GTX 787cc. Hes is hitting 54-55 top speed. I'm a bit of a prideful person and don't like to be skull dragged by a SeaDoo. I currently have my ski gutted waiting on the 5200 to cure on my driveshaft tube, so i figured I'd sneak in a few tricks to beat him once its all back together. I've heard a few things about ride plates, Solas props, bypassing the air temp sensor, modifying the air box/flame arrester, etc....



Can anyone offer a few suggestions as to how I can beat him? I realize this ski is not designed for racing and I will only get so much out of it, I just want to beat that damn SeaDoo he's got! LOL



PLEASE HELP!!!!!









