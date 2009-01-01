|
|
-
Can I use a different type of battery for a compression test?
Hey so I am thinking of purchasing this old Tigershark Daytona 1000 (1999), the owner says the only problem is a dead battery. I want to do a compression test but I can't find that specific battery anywhere in the area, I have a spare battery for my Honda Aquatrax, can I just pop that battery in real quick to do a compression test? Both types of batteries output 12 volts 18 amps.
