 Can I use a different type of battery for a compression test?
  Today, 04:36 AM
    spartanben
    Rankspartanben is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Oct 2018
    Location
    Orlando
    Posts
    11

    Can I use a different type of battery for a compression test?

    Hey so I am thinking of purchasing this old Tigershark Daytona 1000 (1999), the owner says the only problem is a dead battery. I want to do a compression test but I can't find that specific battery anywhere in the area, I have a spare battery for my Honda Aquatrax, can I just pop that battery in real quick to do a compression test? Both types of batteries output 12 volts 18 amps.
