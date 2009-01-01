Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Performance upgrades 97 GTS #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2017 Location MO Posts 54 Performance upgrades 97 GTS I made the title wrong in my last thread. Are there any performance upgrades for a 97 GTS? I believe this is the 718 motor. #2 PWCToday Guru Join Date Aug 2013 Location celina ohio Posts 331 Re: Performance upgrades 97 GTS Yes there is parts for a 720, but when you do that the reliability will go down. You decide what you want. Seadoo did a good job of really stringing out the motors but yes there is plenty more power to be had. You can do a factory pipe with 787 carbs and could get another 15 to 16 horsepower even though that pipe is capable of getting 20 you don't want to ask that much of it. In the long run with that ski you really just need to get the one with the bigger motor. Most of the time when people build a motor up like that it's on a x4 or and hx......



Sent from my SM-G965U using Tapatalk Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules