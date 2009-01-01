|
|
-
Honda Aquatrax F12X not turning on after spark plug change.
Hey guys, so I'll be quick--I over torqued my spark plugs and got them all out with an easy out and replaced them all. Now my ski won't start up (it'll crank though). I kinda messed up however and when I cranked the engine to get the metal out (I cleaned the threads in the spark plug hole with a tap) I didn't hold down the accelerator, gas didn't shoot out or anything but I did read you are supposed to do that. Thanks!
ALSO: all 4 spark plugs are getting spark.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules