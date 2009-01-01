Hey guys, so I'll be quick--I over torqued my spark plugs and got them all out with an easy out and replaced them all. Now my ski won't start up (it'll crank though). I kinda messed up however and when I cranked the engine to get the metal out (I cleaned the threads in the spark plug hole with a tap) I didn't hold down the accelerator, gas didn't shoot out or anything but I did read you are supposed to do that. Thanks!

ALSO: all 4 spark plugs are getting spark.