Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Honda Aquatrax F12X not turning on after spark plug change. #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2018 Location Orlando Posts 8 Honda Aquatrax F12X not turning on after spark plug change. Hey guys, so I'll be quick--I over torqued my spark plugs and got them all out with an easy out and replaced them all. Now my ski won't start up (it'll crank though). I kinda messed up however and when I cranked the engine to get the metal out (I cleaned the threads in the spark plug hole with a tap) I didn't hold down the accelerator, gas didn't shoot out or anything but I did read you are supposed to do that. Thanks!



ALSO: all 4 spark plugs are getting spark. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules