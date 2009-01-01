I just acquired a Westcoast large capacity fuel tank that will be installed into a '93 550SX. The fuel pickup lines that go into the tank look like they have rigged and aren't the ones that came with the tank, I am unsure as I have never had one of these Westcoast fuel tanks before. The pickup lines are just black fuel line that has been loosely attached to the pickup assembly at the top with hose clamps. The fuel lines don't attach to any kind of screen or filter that sit in the tank. While this may work it seems there would be a better system or way. Looking for suggestions. Thanks in advance!