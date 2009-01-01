Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Opinion Needed. Fuel pickup forJS550 Westcoast Large Capacity Tank. #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2010 Location Utah Posts 39 Opinion Needed. Fuel pickup forJS550 Westcoast Large Capacity Tank. I just acquired a Westcoast large capacity fuel tank that will be installed into a '93 550SX. The fuel pickup lines that go into the tank look like they have rigged and aren't the ones that came with the tank, I am unsure as I have never had one of these Westcoast fuel tanks before. The pickup lines are just black fuel line that has been loosely attached to the pickup assembly at the top with hose clamps. The fuel lines don't attach to any kind of screen or filter that sit in the tank. While this may work it seems there would be a better system or way. Looking for suggestions. Thanks in advance! Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

