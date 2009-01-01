Selling a 2006 F-12X with Triton aluminum trailer. Both have clean titles, but the Honda does not run.
It has an SBT Reman installed approximately 25 hours ago, but has been fouling plugs ever since it was installed. It hasn't been used in over a year, so I cannot guarantee that it will start without some work. It may be a fairly simple fix, or something more serious, therefore it is being sold as-is for a very low price.
The hull has some wear and tear, particularly around the rub rail. I tried to get it all in the pictures.
If nothing else, you could part it out and turn a decent profit.