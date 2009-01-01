Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: FS: Non-running 2006 Honda F-12X with trailer $1000 obo #1 Resident Guru Join Date Aug 2006 Location Enterprise, AL Age 34 Posts 1,195 FS: Non-running 2006 Honda F-12X with trailer $1000 obo Selling a 2006 F-12X with Triton aluminum trailer. Both have clean titles, but the Honda does not run.



It has an SBT Reman installed approximately 25 hours ago, but has been fouling plugs ever since it was installed. It hasn't been used in over a year, so I cannot guarantee that it will start without some work. It may be a fairly simple fix, or something more serious, therefore it is being sold as-is for a very low price.



The hull has some wear and tear, particularly around the rub rail. I tried to get it all in the pictures.

If nothing else, you could part it out and turn a decent profit. Attached Images 40136.jpeg (325.2 KB, 1 views)

40136.jpeg (325.2 KB, 1 views) 40137.jpeg (247.2 KB, 0 views) 1991 Yamaha Superjet 701 - The Standup

1995 Yamaha WaveBlaster - The Couch

2003 Subaru WRX - The Tow Rig/Rally Beater





