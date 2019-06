Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: WTB: 650SX Scoop Intake Grate #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Jan 2016 Location Ga Age 27 Posts 241 WTB: 650SX Scoop Intake Grate Looking to buy any scoop top loader type intake grate. Looking to get a little more suck because I'm a lighter rider. PM what you have with price shipped to GA. Thanks! Anyone in South GA, (Vidalia) lets ride.



The Fleet:

1990 650sx (minty fresh)

1991 650sx all the aftermarket bolt on stuff

1990 TS (The water moped)

1986 JS550

1991 Square Nose 650 SJ

90something Blaster 2

Somehow they all run, for now. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2009 Location Buffalo Age 32 Posts 5,064 Re: WTB: 650SX Scoop Intake Grate John Zigler @ watcon.com, he has the best grate for these skis

