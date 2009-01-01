Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Fuel Pump Issue FX140 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Feb 2015 Location Sarasota Posts 3 Fuel Pump Issue FX140 Hey,



So I've got a real head scratcher. I recently went to fire up my ski, no start. Long story short found out my fuel pump wasn't turning on with the ski.



Went through the service manual and checked the relays and everything check out per specs. Checked the fuses, all good. Even swapped relays and ECU with the wife's ski.



Finally just pulled the pump and hooked it up to a battery, sweet molasses it worked! Check the voltage at the plug/white connector is giving a reading of 5.5-6V.



