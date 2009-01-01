 300sx exhaust routing
  Today, 08:29 AM
    Justsendit
    Justsendit is offline
    PWCToday Newbie Justsendit's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2018
    Location
    PA
    Posts
    4

    300sx exhaust routing

    Hey guys I wanted to see if any of you might have input on the exhaust routing of my 300sx. I have read pretty much every 300sx thread I can find on here and know most if you are doing swaps on them. I may do this eventually but it's stock for now.

    My main question is around the exhaust routing out the back. I have seen how restrictive that boot is that goes around the reduction nozzle. I saw a few threads that said remove it but then I've also seen removing it could cause issues with cavitation. I currently have the boot removed and extended out the exhaust back to the end of the pump area with a heater hose. For those if you that are 300sx gurus.. Do you see any issue in running it this way vs keeping the rubber boot? I live about 2hrs from the beach so I haven't had a chance to try it yet with the tube extended to the back. I appreciate any input and like I said just keeping it stock for now. If I do a swap in the future I would do a side exit.

    Thanks!
  Today, 08:47 AM
    Justsendit
    Justsendit is offline
    PWCToday Newbie Justsendit's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2018
    Location
    PA
    Posts
    4

    Re: 300sx exhaust routing

    I guess my biggest question is will this introduce cavitation? Seems odd if it would due to the stock rubber boot completely surrounding the reduction nozzle. I was also under the impression that cavitation is caused by air bubbles introduced to the front side of the pump not the rear but please educate me there. Thanks!
    77 JS440 :
    Jetlyne ss 15.5 prop and jetlyne reduction nozzle
    Westcoast pipe and exhaust manifold
    DG quadrafin ride plate

    87 300sx:
    Skat-trak ss15.5
    Westcoast velocity stack

    96 tigershark 640
    All stock
