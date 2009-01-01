Hey guys I wanted to see if any of you might have input on the exhaust routing of my 300sx. I have read pretty much every 300sx thread I can find on here and know most if you are doing swaps on them. I may do this eventually but it's stock for now.
My main question is around the exhaust routing out the back. I have seen how restrictive that boot is that goes around the reduction nozzle. I saw a few threads that said remove it but then I've also seen removing it could cause issues with cavitation. I currently have the boot removed and extended out the exhaust back to the end of the pump area with a heater hose. For those if you that are 300sx gurus.. Do you see any issue in running it this way vs keeping the rubber boot? I live about 2hrs from the beach so I haven't had a chance to try it yet with the tube extended to the back. I appreciate any input and like I said just keeping it stock for now. If I do a swap in the future I would do a side exit.
Thanks!