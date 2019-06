Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: SXR 800 temp sensor jumper #1 Resident Guru Join Date Apr 2002 Location Michigan Age 42 Posts 909 SXR 800 temp sensor jumper Hey gang, Iím struggling to find a place that sells the SXR 800 temp sensor that advances the timing on 04+ 800ís. I know they come when ordering the factory pipe but for now just looking for temp sensor bypass. Do I go directly to factory pipe? Couldnít find it in Riva or blowsion sites and many others. Thanks

www.jet-world.com T-3 Performance Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules