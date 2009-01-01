|
Performance upgrades 95 GTS
I have a 1995 GTS that runs great. I would like to see a bit more power out of the powerplant. I don't want to hurt reliability, but thought an exhaust and new carb setup might give it a bit more power. Are there any popular upgrades for these old ski's?
Re: Performance upgrades 95 GTS
I am going with waste of time.
Sell it get a faster ski.
