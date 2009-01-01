Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Performance upgrades 95 GTS #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2017 Location MO Posts 52 Performance upgrades 95 GTS I have a 1995 GTS that runs great. I would like to see a bit more power out of the powerplant. I don't want to hurt reliability, but thought an exhaust and new carb setup might give it a bit more power. Are there any popular upgrades for these old ski's? #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2003 Location Sunny Fla Posts 25,525 Re: Performance upgrades 95 GTS I am going with waste of time.



Sell it get a faster ski. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules