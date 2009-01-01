 Performance upgrades 95 GTS
  Today, 09:22 PM
    billymild
    billymild is offline
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Jun 2017
    Location
    MO
    Posts
    52

    Performance upgrades 95 GTS

    I have a 1995 GTS that runs great. I would like to see a bit more power out of the powerplant. I don't want to hurt reliability, but thought an exhaust and new carb setup might give it a bit more power. Are there any popular upgrades for these old ski's?
  Today, 10:18 PM
    Grumpy Old Guy
    Grumpy Old Guy is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Grumpy Old Guy's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2003
    Location
    Sunny Fla
    Posts
    25,525

    Re: Performance upgrades 95 GTS

    I am going with waste of time.

    Sell it get a faster ski.
