Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Water in Crank #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2016 Location CT Posts 51 Water in Crank I recently rebuilt a big pin 750 motor with crank seals and a gasket kit for a 98' SXI Pro.



It ran great for 2 tanks of gas, then while riding it started to bog and stopped pissing. I thought it might be another head gasket, replaced that, took it out again and it died. We then found evidence of water on the spark plugs. Compression tested and got 125front / 95rear on the head.



I pulled the motor and took the crank case block off plate off, water confirmed..a good amount of milky brown water drained out.



I then took the exhaust off the motor, then got to the exhaust manifold and found that one of the six stainless 8mm Nut Caps holding on the manifold was rusted through. I'm struggling to figure out if this is the cause of the problem...while riding or while the ski is sitting in water, would a damaged/loose nut cap allow water to creep into the crank through the head? Could that damaged nut also lead to the low 95 compression on the rear piston? I'm guessing



I can't figure out any other point of failure that would allow water into the crank, especially with a new head gasket. I also wonder if the damaged nut let water in, then blew the new head gasket leading to the lower compression. Should I do a leak down test? Thanks.

