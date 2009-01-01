Results 1 to 6 of 6 Thread: Crankshaft seals on 1100 zxi #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2019 Location ND Age 31 Posts 3 Crankshaft seals on 1100 zxi Hello, I am a new member and trying to get my used 1100zxi working. I came to find out that my pistons were shot and tore down the motor. I didn't realize at the time, but I'm realizing now that the bottom end of motor can be put back together before I get the pistons. I have a new gasket kit for block but I am wondering if there is a way to replace seals on crankshaft with out pressing off the flywheel and coupling? Any advice with my project is greatly appreciated. Thanks in advance. Last edited by Butterz; Today at 08:26 PM . #2 PWCToday Guru Join Date Feb 2008 Location Cincy, OH Age 40 Posts 500 Re: Crankshaft seals on 1100 zxi Pull the pro coupler and flywheel, then do the crank seals.



Sorry let me rephrase that, if there is a way to remove flywheel and coupler without using a press.

The pro coupler threads on. The flywheel pops off with a tool. No press needed.



Thank you much! Is it reverse thread or standard?

standard thread on coupler and flywheel needs a puller.

