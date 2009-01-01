|
Crankshaft seals on 1100 zxi
Hello, I am a new member and trying to get my used 1100zxi working. I came to find out that my pistons were shot and tore down the motor. I didn't realize at the time, but I'm realizing now that the bottom end of motor can be put back together before I get the pistons. I have a new gasket kit for block but I am wondering if there is a way to replace seals on crankshaft with out pressing off the flywheel and coupling? Any advice with my project is greatly appreciated. Thanks in advance.
Pull the pro coupler and flywheel, then do the crank seals.
Sorry let me rephrase that, if there is a way to remove flywheel and coupler without using a press.
The pro coupler threads on. The flywheel pops off with a tool. No press needed.
Thank you much! Is it reverse thread or standard?
standard thread on coupler and flywheel needs a puller.
