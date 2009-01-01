 Crankshaft seals on 1100 zxi
  Today, 08:07 PM
    Butterz
    Crankshaft seals on 1100 zxi

    Hello, I am a new member and trying to get my used 1100zxi working. I came to find out that my pistons were shot and tore down the motor. I didn't realize at the time, but I'm realizing now that the bottom end of motor can be put back together before I get the pistons. I have a new gasket kit for block but I am wondering if there is a way to replace seals on crankshaft with out pressing off the flywheel and coupling? Any advice with my project is greatly appreciated. Thanks in advance.
  Today, 08:21 PM
    josh977
    Re: Crankshaft seals on 1100 zxi

    Pull the pro coupler and flywheel, then do the crank seals.

  Today, 08:36 PM
    Butterz
    Re: Crankshaft seals on 1100 zxi

    Sorry let me rephrase that, if there is a way to remove flywheel and coupler without using a press.
  Today, 08:46 PM
    josh977
    Re: Crankshaft seals on 1100 zxi

    The pro coupler threads on. The flywheel pops off with a tool. No press needed.

  Today, 09:35 PM
    Butterz
    Re: Crankshaft seals on 1100 zxi

    Thank you much! Is it reverse thread or standard?
  Today, 10:00 PM
    restosud
    Re: Crankshaft seals on 1100 zxi

    standard thread on coupler and flywheel needs a puller.
