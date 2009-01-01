My buddy's got a 550sx that we've put a 650 from an x2 in. All stock other than sbn 44, modded stock pipe, and a skat 19.
Jetting was at 145m, 120 low, 2.3 w/80gm. Pop off 17. Ran okay, but didn't feel it was all it could be. I put a 160 main in, but haven't run it yet.
I've read a bunch of threads regarding 650sx''s and some state 145/120, and some 160/120.
Anyone have opinions on what would be the best setup? Does it matter whether it's a 650 in a 550sx hull or 650sx hull...?
Thanks for any input.