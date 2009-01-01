Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 650 jetting Qs #1 Resident Guru Join Date Apr 2014 Location Pismo Age 54 Posts 901 Blog Entries 1 650 jetting Qs My buddy's got a 550sx that we've put a 650 from an x2 in. All stock other than sbn 44, modded stock pipe, and a skat 19.



Jetting was at 145m, 120 low, 2.3 w/80gm. Pop off 17. Ran okay, but didn't feel it was all it could be. I put a 160 main in, but haven't run it yet.

I've read a bunch of threads regarding 650sx''s and some state 145/120, and some 160/120.



Anyone have opinions on what would be the best setup? Does it matter whether it's a 650 in a 550sx hull or 650sx hull...?



Thanks for any input. 96 xp stocker w/ the works

96 xp stocker

96 xp project

92 X2 650/750 conv build



90 JS440/650sx conversion

04 YfZ450

