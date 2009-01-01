Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: Seadoo warranty NIGHTMARE!! #1 Resident Guru Join Date Feb 2007 Location Coventry, RI Age 39 Posts 1,042 Seadoo warranty NIGHTMARE!! 2015 Seadoo RXT 260 - mid April it went to the dealer for summerizing. Came home rode it for 10 mins, goes in limp mode, engine overheating, all the alarms. I get it back to the dealer. I called Seadoo they made a case and i dropped it at the dealer. They keep it for 2 weeks tell me it was a fluke and its fine. Said they tested everything. I get it home, overheats after 10 mins. Goes back to the dealer. They water test it, tell me its fine but, they will change the reservoir and cap. I get it home, overheats. They tell me the think its strange it only overheats with me. Now the are questioning if its really overheating. (I have 2 videos of it steaming, in alarm and limp mode with the vin number and date)





i send the dealer the videos. They tell me Seadoo doesnt pay for videos they dont care. He tells me 2 of his best techs have both rode my machine for 1 hour each, ran perfect.



Tells me he doesnt think its really overheating. I said I have a video of it doing it after 5 mins!!!! They tell me they have videos of it NOT overheating. So it cant be. They can prove its not overheating.



seadoo is telling me just talk to the dealer and wont let me talk to techs, they wont have supervisors call me.. Im litterally being shut out by Seadoo and my dealer is calling me a liar. Current Rides



When I was a Honda dealer if this happened I would load the ski for you at our test lake and let you ride it until it had the problem, I would observe if you did anything different then our tech's were doing, you might ask if they will do this for you.

Funny you say that, I offered that yesterday and they told me the Seadoo tech fell off my jet ski on a transfer at a dock and was in the hospital. There is now, no way to accommodate that request



Any other dealers near you.

