2015 Seadoo RXT 260 - mid April it went to the dealer for summerizing. Came home rode it for 10 mins, goes in limp mode, engine overheating, all the alarms. I get it back to the dealer. I called Seadoo they made a case and i dropped it at the dealer. They keep it for 2 weeks tell me it was a fluke and its fine. Said they tested everything. I get it home, overheats after 10 mins. Goes back to the dealer. They water test it, tell me its fine but, they will change the reservoir and cap. I get it home, overheats. They tell me the think its strange it only overheats with me. Now the are questioning if its really overheating. (I have 2 videos of it steaming, in alarm and limp mode with the vin number and date)
i send the dealer the videos. They tell me Seadoo doesnt pay for videos they dont care. He tells me 2 of his best techs have both rode my machine for 1 hour each, ran perfect.
Tells me he doesnt think its really overheating. I said I have a video of it doing it after 5 mins!!!! They tell me they have videos of it NOT overheating. So it cant be. They can prove its not overheating.
seadoo is telling me just talk to the dealer and wont let me talk to techs, they wont have supervisors call me.. Im litterally being shut out by Seadoo and my dealer is calling me a liar.