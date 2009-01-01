Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: TS impeller info #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Mar 2009 Location red bluff Age 46 Posts 251 TS impeller info I was gonna get an impeller for my TS, anyone have a suggested pitch, this thing is slow, I am wanting a little more top end/speed. To keep up a little better on our long river rides, thanks #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Mar 2007 Location Is Everything! Age 46 Posts 10,442 Re: TS impeller info Stock or ?

I have 15.5 and a 16 Skat Trak big hub impellers. One is new the other has been in my personal ski for more than 20 years and you'll have to look real hard to determine which is which.

