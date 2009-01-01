|
|
-
Frequent Poster
TS impeller info
I was gonna get an impeller for my TS, anyone have a suggested pitch, this thing is slow, I am wanting a little more top end/speed. To keep up a little better on our long river rides, thanks
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: TS impeller info
Stock or ?
I have 15.5 and a 16 Skat Trak big hub impellers. One is new the other has been in my personal ski for more than 20 years and you’ll have to look real hard to determine which is which.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules