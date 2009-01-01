 TS impeller info
  Today, 06:19 PM
    big jimwat
    big jimwat is offline
    Frequent Poster big jimwat's Avatar
    Join Date
    Mar 2009
    Location
    red bluff
    Age
    46
    Posts
    251

    TS impeller info

    I was gonna get an impeller for my TS, anyone have a suggested pitch, this thing is slow, I am wanting a little more top end/speed. To keep up a little better on our long river rides, thanks
  Today, 07:11 PM
    PrickofMisery
    PrickofMisery is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home PrickofMisery's Avatar
    Join Date
    Mar 2007
    Location
    Is Everything!
    Age
    46
    Posts
    10,442

    Re: TS impeller info

    Stock or ?
    I have 15.5 and a 16 Skat Trak big hub impellers. One is new the other has been in my personal ski for more than 20 years and you’ll have to look real hard to determine which is which.
